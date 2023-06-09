Singer Kelis is soaking up the sun in Greece while looking fierce in several bikinis. Her getaway comes amid reports the “Milkshake” singer is dating actor Bill Murray.

Kelis, 43, shares a series of Instagram Story photos and videos on Friday, June 9, documenting her trip. In one photo, Kelis donned a copper and pink metallic bikini where she had tied the top straps across her chest to avoid tan lies. “Sun powered,” she wrote across the sexy selfie.

It was a family affair, as Kelis was on vacation with her sons Knight, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas, and Shepherd, 8, whose father is the singer’s late husband Mike Mora. Kelis and Mike’s daughter, Galilee, 2, was also along for the trip.

Kelis cheered on Knight and Shep as they played with water toys, jumped off the boat and had more Aegean Sea fun. They later headed into a tiny seaside town with cobblestone streets for dinner and a walk before going back out on the water the following day. Wearing a colorful striped bikini, Kelis announced, “Away we go,” as they left the dock for a day at sea.

While she was on vacation, it was reported that Kelis and the Ghostbusters star, 72, were an item. The U.S. Sun reported that Bill had attended several of her European concerts and had a photo of the pair posing backstage at her London show on June 3.

The outlet reported that the deaths of their respective spouses led to a “common bond between them,” and “whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Representatives for Bill and Kelis did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Kelis’ husband Mike died in March 2022 at the age of 37 after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer, leaving behind his grieving wife and their two children. She married the photographer in 2014.

“After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends,” a rep for Kelis confirmed in a statement at the time.

Bill’s ex-wife, Jennifer Butler Murray, died suddenly in January 2021 at the age of 57. The former couple divorce in 2008 after 11 years of marriage.

