Kelly Clarkson’s legal battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock isn’t over — far from it.

The “Piece by Piece” singer, 41, is suing her former talent manager, 47, for violating California labor laws by acting as an “unlicensed talent agency” on her behalf, the latest in a string of nasty litigation between the exes.

“Kelly has learned a lot about what went on behind the scenes now that she and Brandon are divorced,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She feels that she may have been taken advantage of by her management company and thinks they profited off her way too much.”

And after shelling out a whopping $115K per month in spousal support payments up until January 2024, “Kelly refuses to allow Brandon to walk away with more money than he deserves,” the source dishes to Life & Style. “She has worked hard to get to a happier place post-divorce, but she still holds a lot of resentment toward him.”

The American Idol ​winner and Brandon wed in 2013 and later welcomed kids River, 9, and Remington, 7. Their marriage ended in June 2020 when Kelly filed for divorce. Their split was far from amicable as Brandon sought after Kelly’s pockets throughout the process. After a near two-year court battle, the former couple reached a settlement that wasn’t in favor of the Kelly Clarkson Show host.

Not only did Kelly pay Brandon a one-time payment of $1,326,161, but he also racked in $115,000 a month in spousal support until payments stopped in January. Although Kelly was awarded primary custody of their kids, she also agreed to pay her ex $45,601 a month in child support until they are 18, graduate high school or become self-sufficient.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” ​singer finally ​scored a victory after a California labor commissioner claimed that Brandon “unlawfully” oversaw Kelly’s deals during his time as her manager. As a result, he was ordered to pay Kelly $2,641,374, almost double the amount of his one-time settlement payment.

Kelly once said, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” and that quickly became her motto after she climbed out of a nasty divorce. The From Justin to Kelly actress moved to The Big Apple for her show and focused on her health, resulting in a stunning 50-pound weight loss transformation.

“She’s dropped from a size 14 to around a size 8. Kelly feels good and is having fun switching up her wardrobe!” an insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style earlier this month.