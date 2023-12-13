Kelly Clarkson has proven time and again that she’s one of the most relatable celebrities out there. This time, the American Idol alum shared a hilarious and totally understandable explanation for why she always seems unrecognizable to fans in public — she wants a little extra time in bed in the morning.

Kelly, 41, sat down with Kenan Thompson on her talk show on December 6, where they discussed “shower etiquette” and morning routines. The “Breakaway” hitmaker revealed that she sometimes brushes her teeth or pees in the shower. While Kenan, 45, did not agree with her tactics, Kelly argued that it makes her feel more “productive” because it saves time.

“I’m doing everything at once! You know what, I’m always in a hurry. I wanna stay in bed as long as possible. And then roll out,” she added. “I get ready in seven minutes.”

The consequence of Kelly’s quick morning routine, however, is that people don’t always recognize her in public.

“I was just in Montana, and this little girl — her mom was like, ‘This is Kelly Clarkson!’ She’s like, ‘No it ain’t,’” Kelly recalled with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘You’re absolutely right. Kelly Clarkson’s on TV. This is Kelly Brianne.’ I look very different.”

In February 2022, Kelly filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. She noted in the filing that her “new name more fully reflects who I am,” according to court documents obtained by People at the time. The name change was made official the following month.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” she told People, referring to her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in March 2022. “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

A lot more than Kelly’s name has changed since then. In addition to debuting new wispy bangs this fall, the singer also lost a significant amount of weight. While some fans have accused Kelly of taking Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug often prescribed off label for weight loss, a source revealed to Life & Style in October that this was not the case.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing,” the insider reveals.

Kelly, who was diagnosed with a thyroid issue and autoimmune disorder years ago, revealed in 2018 that she used Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, to change the way she ate. The book discussed a “lectin-free” diet.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra, adding that she did it to help balance her hormones due to her medical issues. “Now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”

While Kelly hasn’t commented much on her recent weight loss, she did admit that she has a hard time finding jeans that fit her now.

“I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist,” she told Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 7. “This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem.”