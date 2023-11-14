Kelly Clarkson had a brand new look on the Monday, November 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The talk show host showed off her hairstyle change on the show, revealing wispy new bangs across her forehead.

In addition to her new ‘do, Kelly, 41, also continued to show off her weight loss during the episode. She rocked a gold skirt and tight black top, putting her svelte frame on display. Her ensemble was complete with gold jewelry and a porcelain makeup look.

Fans have been buzzing over how incredible the “Since U Been Gone” singer looks on this season of her show. Kelly has not spoken much about her weight loss, but did dive into the subject a bit on The Kelly Clarkson Show’s November 7 episode.

“I don’t fit into [my clothes],” Kelly told her guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. “I love losing weight, but jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and, like, a smaller waist.”

She also acknowledged that losing weight is a “first-world problem” and a “great problem” to have.

In 2018, Kelly dropped some secrets about her weight loss techniques. After giving birth to her children River, 9, and Remington, 7, the American Idol winner turned to Dr. Steven Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox to slim down.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food – non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she explained, adding that she originally tried the diet for a thyroid issue that she’d been dealing with since 2006. “Now all my levels are back up,” she shared. “I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”

Kelly admitted that the diet is “really expensive” to do because of the natural ingredients needed. “It’s the same stuff you eat, I just use different ingredients,” she explained. “Even like fried chicken – I use cassava flour, tapioca or almond flour, and you use non-hormone chicken.”

Since then, the pop star has gone through some major life changes. Most notably, she split from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022. Kelly subsequently relocated to New York when her talk show moved to the east coast.

“I never really liked living in [Los Angeles],” she said on the Today show in June. “L.A. is beautiful, lots of things to offer that are awesome. It’s just never been my thing in 20 years so I never wanted to live there in the first place. It was also pointed out, especially getting divorced, it was just me and my kids all the way on the west coast. All of my family lives on this coast. It just got lonely.”