After her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has begun to rebuild her life…piece by piece! The “Happier Than Ever” singer, 41, moved her daytime talk show from L.A. to NYC, found a new apartment and school for daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7, and lost an estimated 40 pounds. “Kelly has a whole new outlook on life and love in New York,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She feels like this is a fresh start for her.”

Looking for a way to put herself out there, the American Idol alum has reached out to pals in the Big Apple, asking them to put her on every invite, every list. “Kelly wants to network at these events, of course,” notes the source. “She wouldn’t mind meeting someone new, either.” Despite swearing off marriage, Kelly hasn’t completely closed off her heart, says the source: “She wants to fall in love again.”