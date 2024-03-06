She’s ~Miss Independent~ for sure! Kelly Clarkson revealed that she’s given no thought at all to dating after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock because she’s “loving” the single life.

The “Stronger” singer, 41, sat down with Hoda Kotb on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, March 5, where Hoda, 59, revealed that she went on her first date in two years. The Today host asked Kelly if she ever thinks about going on a date, and the American Idol alum bluntly responded, “Not at all. Not even a little bit.”

“I am really loving not having a man in my life,” Kelly added. “Like, it’s just too hard. There’s too much. It’s too much.”

Hoda then asked Kelly what “makes it too much.”

“There’s all the jobs. Plus the kids. Plus being present for the kids while you’re there. ‘Cause sometimes we get, people will still email you. And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re home now,’” the pop star explained.

Kelly and Brandon, 47, were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Life & Style confirmed at the time. The former spouses were declared legally single in August 2021, although their divorce proceedings continued until March 2022. Kelly was granted primary custody of their two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander. However, she was also ordered to pay Brandon $45,601 per month in child support and $115,000 in spousal support until January 31 of this year.

After the divorce, Kelly opened up about how “limited” and “dull” she felt in her marriage to Brandon.

“To dull yourself so you feel like somebody else can shine or so you feel like you’re not in the way or whatever the situation is … that’s not a healthy way to live,” she said on Glennon Doyle’s “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast in June 2023.

Though fans have pushed for Kelly to date fellow stars like Brett Eldredge, Teddy Swims and more, the pop star has made it clear that having a boyfriend is not on her list of priorities.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. I forgot,” she told fans in an Instagram Live in September 2023. “I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs. It’s hard to start over. You know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t.”

Kelly has since declared that she has no plans to get married again. She was even hesitant to “get married the first time,” she revealed to People in January. A source exclusively told Life & Style in February that Kelly “regrets legally binding herself to another person.”

“She’s in no rush to be in another relationship,” the insider added. “She doesn’t yearn for a life partner and has even said she had never been sexually attracted to anyone before Brandon.”