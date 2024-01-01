Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this! Kelly Clarkson helped two fans create a special New Year’s Eve memory by bearing witness to their wedding at her Las Vegas residency.

In video footage of the sweet exchange uploaded by a fan on YouTube on Monday, January 1, the pop star could be seen chatting with two men about their nuptials, which they planned to have that night during her “Chemistry” residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater. The couple, named Ryan and Marcelo, had an officiant there to marry them in front of Kelly, 41.

“We’ve been together for 14 years, 15 in January,” Ryan told Kelly as he informed her of their wish to get married with her as their witness. The American Idol alum was thrilled to help out and quickly asked the officiant to “say something.” He took the couple through their vows and pronounced them husband and husband “by the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show” as the singer and the crowd cheered. Ryan and Marcelo shared a sweet kiss and posed for a selfie with Kelly.

“You guys, that was so wonderful,” the “Stronger” singer said. “OK, Marcelo and Ryan, good luck!”

While Kelly was glad to celebrate the love of others, she rang in 2024 as a happily single woman. The talk show host ended her seven-year marriage to Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorce in 2020. The divorce was finalized in March 2022, with Kelly receiving primary custody of their two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. The judge ordered Kelly to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, plus $45,600 per month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

After the divorce, Kelly got candid about how she felt limited and like she lost herself during their marriage. She took time in 2023 to focus on herself, with life changes including a 40-pound slimdown and a big move to New York City.

While Kelly has sparked dating rumors with fellow stars like Brett Eldredge, Teddy Swims and Jason Momoa, she’s made it clear that she is enjoying the single life. The “Because of You” hitmaker has also pointed out that she’s not quite ready for another relationship. In December, she told Shannen Doherty on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was “enjoying me” too much to date again.

“I there’s a lot to learn about yourself in a relationship and how you are in a relationship. I think I need a little more work on that end of it. … I think I need a little bit more work on me in a relationship and how to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else,” Kelly admitted. “It’s not so much that I’m like, ‘ugh, men,’ it’s just like, maybe a little work on me. And also, I love me and I love spending time with me! It’s really great. It feels powerful.”