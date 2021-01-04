Sunday funday! Kelly Osbourne cozied up to her new boyfriend, Erik Bragg, after she shut down plastic surgery rumors once and for all on New Year’s Eve.

The TV personality and her beau were having the time of their lives while washing his car together on Sunday, January 3, in a lovey-dovey video she posted on Instagram Stories. Kelly, 36, called him “Bragg Pitt” as he rinsed off his ride.

Courtesy Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Erik and Kelly were poking fun at each other the entire time, with the Fashion Police alum quipping that he didn’t “have a feminine touch” in regard to his cleaning skills. “I’ve enlisted the minimum approach,” he joked in the clip, to which she replied, “No, you do not have a feminine touch when you clean this vehicle, you do not want water marks. You do not want water marks.”

Kelly said she was more than happy to teach her “man a trick or two” in another playful post. Later that evening, the Osbournes alum followed up with a sweet video of them driving around together, showing his arm wrapped around her.

Fans are enjoying getting to learn more about Kelly’s new flame after her dating life revelation on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast.

“It’s someone who has been in my life for like 20 years,” she shared in August, adding, “I’m just happy with what it is. Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don’t even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect.”

Courtesy Kelly Obsourne/Instagram

Kelly revealed she tried out a celebrity dating app, but it wasn’t her cup of tea at the end of the day. “I found it to be very incestuous with the circles of people all f—king each other. It was not for me,” she shared, also noting, “For the first time in my life, I can tell you what happiness is because I’ve never had it before.”

After shedding an impressive 85 pounds in 2020, the United Kingdom native responded to swirling rumors that she enhanced her look with plastic surgery on December 31. “I want to make something very clear. I am not a liar. I have never had plastic surgery. At least not yet!!!!” the former Project Catwalk star responded to a commenter on social media. “The only thing I had done [was] a bit of Botox in my forehead and jaw. And I had my top lip injected. That’s it.”

These days, Kelly “feels like a new person” because of her fitness transformation, an insider previously told Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly finally realized what works for her.”