Dinner break! Kelly Osbourne was spotted enjoying a fun night out at Benihana with friends amid her stunning 85-pound weight loss.

The 35-year-old could be seen laughing and giggling for the camera with her signature purple hair in voluminous curls while a friend filmed her sitting at the table. The group watched excitedly as their chef created — and lit aflame — a classic mini “volcano” from a stack of cut onions, a staple at almost any teppanyaki grill restaurant.

Instagram

The former Fashion Police star has been enjoying time with friends often after revealing her incredible slim-down on Instagram on August 3. She was spotted enjoying a shopping trip on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood with actor friend Daniel Nguyen on Tuesday, September 29 — and the Osbournes alum even showed off her toned tummy.

Kelly confirmed she is now a size 26 on August 8 amid a day out at Nieman Marcus. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!” she wrote over a photo of a clothing tag confirming the size on her Instagram Stories.

Clearly, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter “feels like a new person” after losing nearly 100 pounds, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source explained. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

The former singer went vegan in 2012 and considers the lifestyle integral to her wellness success. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” she previously told Daily Express in June 2019.

The MTV alum also underwent gastric sleeve surgery two years ago, which has also been an asset to her journey. “I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the August 20 episode of their “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I don’t give a f—k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—t.”

Ultimately, the starlet “doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the insider noted, which has helped her thrive in her health journey. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”