Kelly Osbourne revealed that she wants to treat to something special for Christmas.

“I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas,” Kelly, 39, told her mother, Sharon Osbourne, during the Tuesday, December 19, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

After Sharon, 71, said, “Oh, here we go,” Kelly announced that she wants “plastic surgery.”

“Oh f–k. Kelly, don’t. Stop.” her father, Ozzy Osbourne, said before Kelly added, “Well, I just think it’s my time!”

Sharon argued that it’s “too early” for Kelly to go under the knife, while her brother, Jack Osbourne, pointed out that their mom started getting work done when she was around the same age as the former Project Runway Junior judge.

“Can you f–king believe it,” Kelly added.

While Kelly expressed interest in having plastic surgery, she didn’t reveal what work she wants to have done or if she has any plans to go through with a procedure.

The Fashion Police presenter revealed her interest in plastic surgery three years after she clapped back at a troll who said she had a “great” plastic surgeon in the comments of one of her Instagram photos in December 2020.

“I want to make something very clear. I am not a liar. I have never had plastic surgery. At least not yet!!!!” she told the social media user. “The only thing I had done [was] a bit of Botox in my forehead and jaw. And I had my top lip injected. That’s it.”

Kelly has also been open about previously undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. After she debuted her impressive weight loss, she discussed the procedure while appearing on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” she said at the time. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly continued, “I’ve never f—ked with my face. I’m too scared. My t—ts are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I’m scared of the surgery. All my friends I’ve helped recover from it — it looks so painful and they can’t move their arms. I’m like nah, I’m good.”

The London native’s admission of wanting plastic surgery came three months after Sharon said she “cursed off cosmetic surgery forever” during a September episode of their family’s podcast. However, Jack, 38, admitted he wasn’t convinced.

“I thought you had, like, a two or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car,” Jack told his mother. “Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up.”

She responded that he was “right,” adding, “Everybody needs it.”

While both Ozzy, 75, and Jack deemed plastic surgery as unnecessary, Kelly showed support for her mother. “I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick,’ she added. “That will never happen.”