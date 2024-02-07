Kelly Rowland is “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” at the chance to defend Jay-Z after his controversial comments regarding his wife Beyoncé’s Grammys snub.

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me,” the Destiny’s Child alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight during a Tuesday, January 6, interview. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Beyoncé’s former bandmate added that she was “really happy for a lot of things that he said.” “I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage,” she continued.

“I feel like she is an icon … and that’s for a reason,” the “Dilemma” singer gushed. “It’s because she starts trends. She is innovative, her thoughts are big and bright and she just jumps for them and does it.”

The former girl group member added that Beyoncé’s work is a “reflection” of her talent and creativity, and that “it should be really celebrated in that way.” “I’m not saying that because it’s my sister, I’m saying it because it’s the truth,” she quipped.

Kelly’s response came following the 66th annual Grammy Awards, during which Jay-Z, 54, used part of his time on stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to call out ​the Recording Academy’s failure to ​award his wife the sought-after Album of the Year.

Though Beyoncé, 42, remains the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, with a total of 32 awards to her name since 2001, she has never taken home the most coveted title in her decades-long career.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year,” the rapper told the crowd on Sunday, February 4, referring to Beyoncé. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.”

While some fans applauded the “Empire State of Mind” singer for speaking out in support of his wife of nearly 16 years, others claimed it wasn’t the place or time to make such comments.

“Jay Z stood on business for Beyoncé, and dissed the #Grammys for never giving her Album of the Year, during his speech while receiving the Global Impact Grammy Award!” one viewer wrote via X. “This is my type of carrying on!”

“Jay Z went a lil Kanye during his speech,” another user wrote. “How you gonna roast the Grammys sir on stage accepting a Dr Dre Achievement Award and embarrass you kid standing next to you.”

Others took to social media to point out that they didn’t think Beyoncé was pleased with her husband’s acceptance speech detour, sharing photos of the “Halo” singer appearing unhappy as she watched from the audience.

“I feel like Jay Z didn’t discuss that part of the speech with Beyoncé,” a third person wrote via X. “A conversation will be had later.”