The Kardashian-Jenner Family Supports Kendall at 818 Tequila Party: Pics of Kim, Kris and More

Supportive brood! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Kylie, Caitlyn and Kris, attended Kendall’s 818 Tequila event on Thursday, August 18, to celebrate the launch of Eight Reserve.

The model, 26, threw the star-studded event at Little Beach House Malibu to honor the extension of her alcohol company. Considering she was the star of the night, Kendall looked gorgeous while wearing a stunning white, one-shouldered gown that featured a sky-high slit.

In addition to Kim, Kylie and Caitlyn, her mom, Kris, was also in attendance with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Many of Kenny’s close pals, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Harry Hudson and Fai Khadra, stepped out for the fun event.

Nearly one year after Kendall launched 818 Tequila, she announced Eight Reserve, which is “a blend of one-year-old Añejo and extra Añejos as old as eight years which creates a level of complexity, softness and depth rarely experienced in Tequila,” according to PR Newswire.

“The launch of Eight Reserve is a milestone moment for the 818 Tequila brand,” the Kardashians star said in a statement to the outlet. “We are constantly looking to innovate and with this new liquid we are building on what makes 818 Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo so beautiful and complex and taking it to the next level. It’s been incredible to work alongside our team in Mexico to develop Eight Reserve.”

The alcohol, which comes in a stylish white bottle shaped like the number eight, retails for $200 and is available for pre-order.

Though Kendall rose to fame on the catwalk — and is now the highest paid model in the world — she has flexed her entrepreneurial muscles with 818.

“I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it. It was celebratory in our household,” she told Forbes about how she thought to enter the spirits industry. “When I got older, I started exploring the space… And I was always trying wide varieties of tequila.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was interested in breaking into the “male-dominated space” and creating an environmentally conscious company.

“I wanted to create a tequila brand that was traditionally crafted and delicious with depths of flavor that [would] also be gender neutral,” she explained. “I wanted anyone to feel like they could have it on their shelf.”

