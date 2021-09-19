Island living! Kendall Jenner shared steamy photos of herself and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoying a romantic tropical vacation on Saturday, September 18.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, shared a snapshot to her Instagram Stories of herself in a thong bikini, as well as a photo of the NBA star, 24, relaxing in a pool tube while in the water.

The dynamic duo, who made their relationship public in February, have been going strong since they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. In fact, Kendall’s family is head over heels for Devin — particularly Kylie Jenner‘s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“He and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” the model revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop — can you guys not?’” Kenny also revealed that her boyfriend “loves” kids and enjoys “helping out” when she babysits Stormi.

The Vogue cover girl and the Phoenix Suns player have been “making the most of their summer” with vacations and quality time together. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style.

“[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source added about the former E! personality’s spontaneous romance. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The insider added that the twosome “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

“The next logical step,” a second source explained, is for the pair “to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule.” The source also said that “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the insider gushed. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kendall and Devin’s romantic and tropical getaway!