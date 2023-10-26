Despite her red-hot relationship with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner has revealed she won’t be having babies any time soon as she’s afraid to have kids due to her ongoing struggle with anxiety.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children,” Kendall, 27, admitted during the Thursday, October 26 episode of The Kardashians.

The revelation came as Kendall told Scott Disick, 40, she was having problems with her Doberman Pinscher Pyro, saying, “I need someone to help me with my dog. He’s just wild. I’m having serious issues with him,” going on to explain that her pet has “really bad separation anxiety.”

“I have anxiety, and I think he has anxiety,” the supermodel continued, adding, “Maybe I’m the problem. Maybe he feels my anxiety? I could be the problem.” When Scott asked her how extreme her anxiety was, Kendall replied, “I feel really bad lately.”

That’s when the 818 Tequila founder made the revelation she’s afraid of having children due to the issue. ‌”Honestly, the scariest part for me is, am I just going to get worse throughout life?” she asked. “Because I feel like it’s worse than ever right now. The older I get, is it just going to get worse and worse?” when it comes to her anxiety battle.

Kendall has been open about her issues with anxiety and given fans tips on how she’s handled it. “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” the Hulu star told Vogue in an August 2022 interview. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

In an April 2022 Instagram post, Kendall told fans, “Happy Monday y’all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately,” along with a photo of her serene backyard reflection pool. “I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset,” she added.

As if Kendall didn’t have enough stress, her mom, Kris Jenner, revealed she would love it if the entrepreneur would give her another grandchild. During a February 2022 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, the host asked Kris which of her children would be the next to have a baby.

“Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby,” the momager, 67, replied, adding, “I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

At the moment, Kendall is focused on her romance with Bad Bunny, 29. The pair were first linked in February but have made their romance more visible. The duo went public for the first time attending the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, proudly sitting side-by-side in the front row. Prior to that, Kendall and the rapper had shared photos of a summer vacation they took across the Pacific Northwest, but never appeared together in their Instagram photos, despite being in the same places.