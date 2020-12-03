Another day, another reason to fawn over Kendall Jenner. This time, the supermodel showed off her killer abs while vacationing with the rest of her famous family on Wednesday, December 2.

In the mirror selfie, Kendall, 25, rocked black joggers, a tight long-sleeved crop top and snow boots. Of course, we can’t forget the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new ‘do. Kendall recently got some hair extensions — and obviously, they look fabulous on her.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family has yet to disclose the location of their winter getaway. However, it looks like Kendall and her A-list loved ones are having the best time ice skating, eating holiday treats and pranking their celebrity friends on TikTok. In between all of the fun, we suspect Kendall is still focusing on her health and fitness. After all, looking that good takes dedication.

Over the years, the E! personality has teamed up with a number of personal trainers to achieve her desired look — including Autumn Calabrese, who worked with Kendall ahead of her very-first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. “We focused on a lot of toning exercises for her legs, her hips, her abdominals … we did everything,” the fitness guru previously told Life & Style.

“We weight trained, but we didn’t go super heavy on the weights,” Autumn added. “We kept it in higher reps, so it was a little bit lighter weights going for that definition.” Ultimately, Kendall’s main focus was “keeping everything toned and tight” through exercises like squatting, lunging and glute bridges.

“She definitely still had a really busy schedule even then,” Autumn recalled. “They were still filming the show, she was still traveling, she was still modeling. So, she would be in the gym as many days we could. Sometimes it was two days, sometimes it was three days, sometimes a week. When she was in there, she was in there to work. It was like she came in, she knew what she wanted, and she was giving it her all in those sessions.”

Clearly, Kendall has been able to ~keep up~ with her routine!