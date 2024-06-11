Gaby Hoffmann is currently playing the frantic mom of a missing child on Netflix’s Eric, but in 1989, she was the kid on set, making her acting debut as Kevin Costner‘s daughter in Field of Dreams.

The 42-year-old recently opened up to Business Insider about her experience shooting the baseball classic.

“I didn’t have a dad growing up, and there were just so many wonderful men on that set,” she recalled, adding that she would play cards with the late Ray Liotta and others cast as ballplayers. “There was a lot of paternal energy.”

Asked about her on-screen dad, however, Gaby was blunt. “I didn’t feel paternal energy from Kevin Costner,” she told the outlet. “We’ll leave it at that.”

The 69-year-old has a rep for being icy to costars, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He has a serious personality,” the source says, “but it’s got to be embarrassing to be criticized for not being nice to a kid!”