Is that a new ‘do? Khloé Kardashian showed off short brown hair on her Instagram Stories in a sweet photo with her daughter, True Thompson, on Saturday, November 7.

In the mirror selfie, the proud mama, 36, showed off her new Good American zodiac sweats set while sitting next to her toddler, 2, who was smiling wide for the camera in an adorable dress with a ruffled collar. Khloé’s cute waves were on full display, but much shorter and darker than her usual blonde tresses.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star changing up her luscious locks. In late May, the Revenge Body host dyed her hair ~bronde~ and debuted the look on Instagram to tons of compliments from friends and fans alike. She usually wears extensions, but fans caught a glimpse at her hair’s actual length on a recent episode of the E! series when she documented her experience with COVID-19.

In late October, the reality star opened up about her “heart-wrenching” coronavirus battle at “the very beginning” of lockdown in the spring — which she had to do while self-isolating away from her daughter for the child’s own safety.

“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” the California native told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The mother of one “tested positive” for the virus following precautionary measures including wearing a mask and gloves, which made her eventual diagnosis very shocking. “We were all like, ‘There’s no way I could have COVID,’” Khloé recalled on the talk show. “It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day.”

After recovering from the virus two weeks later, KoKo reconciled with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her only child. The athlete, 29, moved in and cared for True when Khloé was sick with COVID-19. “Khloé has never been happier,” an insider previously told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

Most recently, the little family of three dressed as Cleopatra, Marc Antony and a tiny Roman princess for Halloween.