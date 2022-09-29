She said … ? Khloé Kardashian revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson previously proposed to her.

While speaking with sister Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashians, the duo dropped the major bombshell when the Skims founder, 41, recalled, “I mean, the fact that [Tristan] proposed and you never told us, and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

The Good American founder, 38, described how her and the Chicago Bulls player’s relationship was at the time, noting, “We were in the best place.”

“So, when we are in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me?” Khloé told Kim. “I don’t even want to know what you do on the worst of our relationship. I am just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better, and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith.”

The mom of two also explained why she turned down the NBA player, 31, when he popped the big question.

Shutterstock

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone,’” Khloé revealed. “That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as it was for him to hear, it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

Kim then gave her opinion about the situation and told her younger sister that she “can’t worry about what is humiliating.”

Khloé and Tristan were in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship since they first started dating in 2016. After they announced they were expecting their first child, True Thompson, in December 2017, the athlete cheated on the Hulu personality when she was nine months pregnant, which Khloé recalled in season 2, episode 1 of The Kardashians. Nevertheless, they decided to stay together and they welcomed True, 4, in April 2018.

However, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloé again in February 2019 when he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. After they got back together and broke up a few times, the former pair ultimately called it quits over the summer of 2021.

In March 2021, Tristan hooked up with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols on his 30th birthday, conceiving a child as a result. On December 1 of that year, Maralee gave birth to a baby boy named Theo. While Tristan initially denied he was the father, he later confirmed the paternity test results in a public statement he shared via his Instagram Stories in early January.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the basketball star wrote, before apologizing to his ex. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

It was later revealed in July that the former pair were expecting their second child together via surrogate. However, they were not back together.

On July 28, Khloé welcomed her son, whose name has not yet been revealed. The first episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, which aired on September 22, documented the birth of her baby boy.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said during her confessional. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy.”