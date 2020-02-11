The shade! Khloé Kardashian called out her big sister Kourtney after she put a damper on their night out with Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars hit the town after the Oscars on February 9, and they looked to be having fun with Ky’s ex Travis Scott. Videos even hilariously showed the Poosh founder eating King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls straight out of the bag. However, it sounds like the evening wasn’t completely drama-free.

“Ugh, why did [Kylie Jenner] and I allow [Kourtney Kardashian] to ruin our night last night? Ugh,” Khloé, 35, tweeted during the late hours of February 10. “Oh, [Kourtney Kardashian],” she followed up in a second post. Needless to say, fans were curious about what was going on.

Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 11, 2020

“Are you trying to kill us from curiosity?” one person replied. “Come through, babe, what’s the tea … you can’t leave us hanging now we wanna know,” another user added. “Don’t let your siblings ruin your night!!!” someone else quipped. “The suspense is killing everyone. Tell, girl!!!” a follower begged.

The shade went even deeper on Instagram. KoKo shared some photos of her glam from the big night where she looked incredible in a white, off-the-shoulder gown with her blonde hair cut in a short bob. “My gorgeous date,” Kourtney, 40, commented.

“We are still mad at you,” Khloé responded. “We didn’t forget.” Ouch! The Good American founder didn’t elaborate on their argument, but we’re all on the edge of our seats over here. Kourtney and Kylie, 22, have not spilled any details about their big night out, either.

The sisters seemed like they were having a blast together while celebrating the Oscars — Kourtney even ate gluten. Considering she is very structured when it comes to her daily diet, we would say an indulgence now and then is a good thing.

“A healthy lifestyle requires balance — allowing yourself to hit the snooze button when you really need it, skipping the gym for quality time with friends, and of course cheat days,” the reality babe wrote in a 2019 Poosh blog post. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care. Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries.”

Kourtney’s diet may not be causing guilt but maybe this tiff with her sister is? Time will tell!