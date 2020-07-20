Yikes! Khloé Kardashian was called out by celebrity designer Christian Cowan for allegedly listing a dress he loaned her for sale on Kardashian Kloset, the famous family’s luxury clothing resale site.

“Why are my runway samples I loaned to you being sold on your website?” Christian wrote on his Instagram Story while tagging the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, on Sunday, July 19. He also added a screengrab of the dress in question’s listing. The blue, short-sleeved gown was listed at $1,300 and features a high slit with black and blue sparkling embellishments.

Courtesy of Christian Cowan/Instagram

The designer added, “We’ve emailed [three] times and had no response.” Although Khloé has not spoken out about the situation, Kardashian Kloset has since pulled the dress from their site. It’s unclear whether the dress was simply listed by accident.



Christian has an impressive resumé with an A-list client list. He has worked with KoKo’s sister Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna, Lil Nas X and more.

The reality family launched their online resale boutique in October 2019 “to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items, while promoting sustainability,” according to the website.

Khloé has a lot on her plate these days — in her personal and professional life. One thing that surprisingly isn’t a stressor is coparenting daughter True Thompson with Tristan Thompson. The Strong Looks Better Naked author gushed the NBA player, 29, has been “so amazing during this quarantine” and “so helpful” during an interview with E!’s Daily Pop on July 16.

“[It] surprises the hell out of me, too … We’re doing a great job,” Khloé adds about raising their 2-year-old. “I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together … Just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude or they’re out of your life.”

While the Revenge Body host acknowledges her friendliness with Tristan must be “so weird” to some people, she says she “wants” to have a happy “blended family.” She added, “You know, when you can’t rely on so many other people’s help, it’s so great that you have like, essentially he’s your partner, he’s True’s dad. And, I need his help more now.”

It looks like Khloé just wants to stay out of the drama!