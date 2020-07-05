They’re on, y’all! Khloé Kardashian was spotted attending Tristan Thompson‘s 4th of July party with mom Kris Jenner and older sister Kourtney Kardashian, just three days after the coparents got back together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, could be seen rocking white jeans and a white button-up shirt while arriving at the 29-year-old’s Los Angeles home, while her beau wore a black T-shirt and shorts. Kourtney, 41, donned an oversized sweatshirt, shorts and a pair of Yeezys, while her mom, 64, donned a face mask as she exited her car.

The couple has had their ups and downs since they started dating in September 2016, but the basketball player “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” an insider told In Touch. “She says she believes him.”

In April 2018, Tristan’s first cheating scandal was revealed after he allegedly hooked up with multiple women in the months leading up to the birth of their daughter, True Thompson. The Canadian native was accused of infidelity a second time when he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

The second transgression was the last straw for the Revenge Body host and led to their split. However, they maintained a positive relationship for the sake of their daughter and even quarantined together in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the source told the outlet, noting “the Kardashians are wary” about the former flames giving their relationship another try. However, it seems the Good American founder feels rekindling the connection is the right move for her. “She’s always loved him and always will,” the insider added.

The feeling seems to be mutual. At Khlo’s birthday party, the Cleveland Cavaliers player swooned over a body pillow featuring a sexy photo of the mother of his child — and he even shared the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram for her big day.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” he gushed on June 27. “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter, True. You deserve the world, KoKo! True and I love you, mama.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Khloé, Tristan, Kris and Kourtney getting together for the 4th of July!