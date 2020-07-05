Fireworks Time! See How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Celebrating the 4th of July This Year

It’s that time of year again! 4th of July is known for good grilling sessions, a cool dip in the pool and some seriously rad fireworks — so we expect our favorite celebrities to enjoy nothing less this year. We rounded up the best photos from all the Hollywood cookouts so you can see who is having the best time.

Last year, we got a very special treat for the patriotic holiday. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest snapshot of her daughter, True Thompson, rocking the most adorable red, white and ~beautiful~ outfit for the holiday.

In the pic, the toddler, now 2, can be seen donning bejeweled red heart-shaped sunglasses, a huge red bow, an adorable white T-shirt covered in red stars and blue shorts with white stars. Talk about dressing to impress!

Families seem thrilled to be spending time together now that lockdown measures are being lifted and businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kim Kardashian noted the entire Kar-Jenner clan was feeling the effects of social distancing in mid-March.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters,” the 39-year-old tweeted alongside a photo of herself and younger sis KoKo getting in glam for a photo shoot. “But, we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined. It’s hard, but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

However, the famous family definitely made do while self-isolating apart. An insider exclusively told Life & Style the group planned to “FaceTime or Zoom” for baby True’s birthday on April 12 — plus, the KKW Beauty founder revealed we will see some of how the crew spent their time quarantining on KUWTK.

“We have tripods set up and our iPhones,” Kim explained while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “The whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloé is doing! I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing.”

Now that the gang is back together, it’s time to celebrate. Scroll through the gallery to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating 4th of July this year!