Oh yeah, dating show, yeah! Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino tried their hand at love during their MTV dating series, A Double Shot at Love. Like most romance reality shows (cough, The Bachelor, cough), the two guidos narrow down the group of women vying for their hearts every week until the finale where they pick the girl they want to end the series with. So, who did the lovable lads choose at the end of season 1? It was more complicated than you would expect.

Who Did Vinny Pick?

The Staten Island native, 32, narrowed it down to two women by the finale: Elle Wilson and Alysse Joyner. Vinny ended up giving the Pennsylvania native, 25, the boot and picking Brooklyn-based Alysse, 24.

Though the couple seemed interested in exploring their connection post-filming, their relationship fizzled out shortly after the cameras stopped rolling. “Unfortunately, Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for 5 months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending,” Vinny revealed on Twitter in June 2019. “Very weird situation to be put in after the finale. I struggled to keep it alive through text. Still think she’s amazing. Wish her the best.”

Alysse responded by noting that if he wanted to text her, he would have. She also alleged Vinny was talking to semi-finalist Maria Elizondo more after filming wrapped. “The funniest thing is, [Vinny] kept asking me who I’m close to in the house, I’ve been [saying] [Maria] and this dumb ass still hit her up (knowing we’re friends) but couldn’t text me back. BET,” she tweeted following Vinny’s statement.

Who Did Pauly D Pick?

The Rhode Island bro, 39, tried picking between Nikki Hall and Derynn Paige, but Pauly decided to end the season solo. His reasoning? With Franklin Lakes-based Derynn, 25, the DJ didn’t feel their connection was strong enough to last after the show. When it came to L.A. girl Nikki, 26, Pauly felt her love for him was too “fast” and “intense.”

Despite how strong she came on, Pauly continued to see her after the series ended. However, he ghosted her before the reunion episode, where he alleged her sending him lengthy messages was the reason he broke things off.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nikki later leaked the messages to prove their connection was mutual. “Let’s get one thing clear. It was VERY mutual and he was just as INTENSE!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Y’all want to make me out to be clingy [and crazy] over a situation [you know] NOTHING about. I fed off of his vibe [and] lead but behind my back he mocked my [feelings], humiliated me publicly [and has] yet to say ‘I’m sorry.’”

The twosome were spotted hanging out at clubs in Las Vegas and Los Angeles between October and December 2019, but have yet to rekindle their romance publicly.