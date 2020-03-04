Motherhood struggles! Khloé Kardashian sat down with sister Kourtney Kardashian to talk about breast-feeding and motherhood for her brand, Poosh, on March 4 — and needless to say, we think KoKo’s sweet advice for mothers trying to tackle the complicated feeding method was totally ~true~.

“You are doing an awesome job, just attempting anything for the health and wellbeing of your child is beautiful,” the 35-year-old explained to her sister, 40. “But the more pressure we put on ourselves to live up to someone’s standard is unneeded stress and pressure. Just being a new mom is enough and trying to find that balance — if it’s something you want to do and you can do it, do it and keep pushing through and you’ve got this. And if its something that’s just not meant for you and your lifestyle, that’s OK, too.”

Believe it or not, the KUWTK star didn’t exactly have the easiest time with breast-feeding herself, which is where her open mindset comes from. “For me, I almost used to get frustrated with you,” Khlo recalled to her sister about those early days of daughter True Thompson‘s life. “Not that you even did anything but you’d talk about this beautiful experience you had [with breast-feeding] … not at all trying to criticize me but I would take it like … it’s not that easy.”

In fact, the Good American founder even detailed a little bit of her hardship with the process, including the fact that she wasn’t producing enough milk for her child. “There was a lot going on in my life at the time that I think played a part in why I wasn’t producing as easily,” she explained. “And then once True started losing weight, [the doctor] said we have to start mixing formula in.”

“The first time I had to give her formula, I felt so … like I’d failed,” she continued. “And I felt so bad about myself and then I was like, ‘Why? Who is even here judging me? Who knows?'”

Naturally, this sweet mama made it all work in the end. “Pain wasn’t my problem,” she told her big sister. “I think parents go through pain for their kids, they don’t care. I would do anything.”