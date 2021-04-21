Single and ready to mingle? Kim Kardashian plans “to take dating slow” amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Unless, of course, she meets Mr. Right, which every friend she knows is hoping to set her up with.”

According to the insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s loved ones are “excited to see her dating again” following her split from the “Fade” artist, 43, with whom she shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Kim is a totally different woman, she’s more confidant and self-assured and she’s ready to take on this next chapter in her life,” says the source. “She wants to have some fun, but now that she’s a single mom, her dating options have changed. Being a good mother is still her priority, maybe even more now.”

As for the KKW Beauty founder’s type, Kim, 40, “likes a bad boy,” the insider adds. “But he needs to be established, and she’d prefer a guy who is already a dad or knows the importance of being a good father, or father figure.”

Kanye, on the other hand, “says he’s looking for an artist,” notes the source. “Which makes sense since he loves that world and Kim never really embraced that side of him. It will be very interesting to watch their dating lives play out.”

On February 19, Life & Style confirmed that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a separate source revealed to In Touch one month prior. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

News of Kim’s decision “doesn’t come as a shock,” the insider noted. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

While Kim has yet to formally address the couple’s breakup, season 20 of KUWTK does document some of their previous marital problems. “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” the Skims founder explained during a March 25 episode of the E! series. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”