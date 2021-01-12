Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Missing something? Kim Kardashian returned to Instagram on Monday, January 11, and shared photos of herself without her wedding ring amid Kanye West divorce rumors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, posted two photos of herself modeling her new Skims hosiery and bras. The business mogul looked gorgeous while showing off her fit figure in the undergarments. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice her ring finger was bare.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“You single?” one comment read while someone else added, “Single looks good on you!” Another user noted, “She’s not wearing her wedding ring.”

The KKW Beauty founder has not regularly worn a wedding ring since the 2016 Paris robbery, where her 20-carat diamond ring from the “Flashing Lights” artist, 43, was among the things stolen from her hotel room while she was held captive. The impressive sparkler was actually a gift from Kanye two years into their marriage. Kim will now occasionally flash a 15-carat diamond ring, which was given to her in 2013 when the Grammy winner first popped the question.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kim returned to Instagram a week after multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on January 5 that she “wants to move forward” with divorcing Kanye after nearly seven years of marriage. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time,” a source explained.

Kim’s plans to file didn’t “come as a shock” to their inner circle because their marriage has been strained for months, added the insider.

The A-listers’ relationship had “reached the point of no return,” and they’ve been “living separate lives for the past couple of years,” a separate source told In Touch in December. “They are drifting further and further away from each other … Kim is determined to get her old life back and to have her freedom without Kanye weighing on her mind.”

Another source told In Touch Kim and Kanye’s marriage “got worse” following his Twitter rants over the summer. “They argued nonstop, and Kanye distanced himself from Kim and her family. He hated being around them, especially Kris [Jenner], who he can’t stand. Kanye didn’t even want to spend the holidays with her family,” said the insider.

Time will tell what unfolds between Kimye.