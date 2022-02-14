So, that’s what it looks like close up! Kim Kardashian had previously teased how she looked in her Skims brand’s micro-thong during a photo session taken at a distance. Now she’s giving fans a full look at the finished product, modeling the impossibly small underwear and tiny matching triangle bra in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

Kim, 41, confidently wore the skin-baring underwear set while holding a large black heart with the Skims logo on it above her head. She walked barefoot while wearing flawless makeup and letting her long brunette locks fall down her back as to not obscure her tiny underwear set. Kim wished fans a “Happy Valentine’s Day” in the caption.

The “Fits Everybody Micro-Thong” that Kim modeled is a massive hit among Skims customers, as the $14 item is sold out in nearly all sizes. The entrepreneur is aware of how small the item is, as when Skims debuted the product in 2021, Kim described it as, “[It’s] basically a clit cover, that’s all it really covers.”

“I been shot by Cupid Kim,” one fan wrote next to the sizzling photo, while another added, “Happy Valentine’s Day princess. You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy.” One user mentioned how lucky her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is by commenting, “Pete getting some tonight,” while another called Kim an “Unbothered queen.”

The latter comment came from a caption Kim wrote next to a February 12 photo of her wearing a sexy workout bodysuit in her home gym, writing, “Chin up or the crown slips.” It came following a week of her estranged husband, Kanye West, publicly berating her in a slew of accusatory Instagram posts.

Kanye continued to come at Kim and Pete on Sunday, February 13, sharing a series of Instagram posts with one being a mockup of the Captain America: Civil War movie poster, showing Kanye and pals Drake and Travis Scott on one side, with Pete, Kim and others he apparently considers his “enemies” on the other.

But while Kanye was in Los Angeles busy sharing posts bashing “Skete,” as he calls Pete, the Saturday Night Live star was in New York with Kim enjoying a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day dinner at Cipriani. The couple held hands as they arrived, and were photographed sharing a very public kiss, showing how their relationship is still going strong despite Kanye’s personal attacks.