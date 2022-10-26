Cake, cake, cake and it’s definitely her birthday! Kim Kardashian was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Friday, October 21.

“Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out & it really made me smile so much,” the Skims founder wrote via social media. “The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so special & I will remember this birthday forever.”

Days later, she shared photos from the elegant dinner, planned by family event planner Mindy Weiss. According to the photos, the entire dinner was dripping in Kim’s neutral aesthetic with nude-colored curtains everywhere. “Birthday love,” Kim captioned an Instagram post showing off the evening.

Her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance along with their mom, Kris Jenner. Chief Brand Officer of KKW Tracy Romulus was also in attendance along with Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq and Simon Huck.

Khloé, 38, referred to the entire night as “magic” on her Instagram Stories alongside photos and videos of the dinner. Kim, for her part, wore a lace see-through slip dress with black undergarments. Her frosty blonde hair was on full display as she posed for pictures with her guests, some of which shared sweet social media tributes to celebrate the businesswoman’s big day.

“Happy Birthday Kim !!! Since the moment we met, you have been the most loyal friend. No matter what is happening in your life or the big ways in which it has changed, you somehow always make time to show up for everyone,” Tracy shared via Instagram, alongside a throwback snap of herself and Kim. “The best mom, the most consistent friend, the biggest boss, the smartest soon to be lawyer, the most beautiful woman inside and out who makes everything look effortlessly easy. Knowing everything that I know and have seen of you — there is no one who deserves to have it all, the way that you do.”

Kris, 66, trolled her daughters following Kim’s birthday dinner with an Instagram caption that read, “When they both think they’re the favorite … ” In the snap, the momager was laughing behind Kylie, 25, and Kim who looked to be deep in conversation.

Scroll through the gallery for photos of Kim’s birthday dinner.