Happy Holidays, indeed! Kim Kardashian shared photos of daughter North West and son Saint West‘s personal Christmas trees on her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 18.

In one of the two snapshots, the 40-year-old showed off her 8-year-old daughter’s white tree, which was decked out with ornaments including a tiger, cupcakes, ice cream cones and donuts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a second photo of her 5-year-old son’s tree, which was classic green and covered in white lights and dinosaur figurines.

The KKW Beauty founder is all about decorating her home for the holidays, and she recently gave fans a glimpse of this year’s decor.

“If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house …” Kim said in a video while showing off the white felt trees that lined her hallway, as well as her beautiful Christmas tree with twinkling lights, on December 3. In 2019, the Skims founder had the same corridor decor in her Hidden Hills, California, home she shares with husband Kanye West and their four children. “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” she gushed over the How the Grinch Stole Christmas-themed trees on Instagram the previous year.

Despite her love of the most wonderful time of the year, Kim simply cannot compare to her mother, Kris Jenner, when it comes to decking the halls. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas‘ when it comes to decorating,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the 65-year-old’s approach to creating a winter wonderland inside her home during the holiday season. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

When it comes to Christmas, the longtime TV producer “only has one rule” — and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.” Sadly, the matriarch — and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — won’t be able to enjoy their usual holiday plans this year, as their annual Christmas Eve party was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloé Kardashian revealed on Twitter on December 6. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Good American founder — who battled coronavirus earlier this year — added, “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f—king fire! COVID better be gone by next Christmas.”