Looking good, momma! KJ Apa‘s girlfriend Clara Berry showed of her bikini body both amid and following her pregnancy.

The Riverdale star and model girlfriend welcomed their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, in September 2021. They had announced their baby news months prior, in May of that year.

“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, other than the fact that I want to be a father,” KJ told Men’s Health Australia in April 2021. “It’s a lonely place, this industry. Human interactions are no longer the same for me. I’m searching. I’m searching for genuine relationships with people who genuinely care about me and who I care about, not because of who I am or who they are.”

He and Clara sparked romance rumors in late 2019, but took their relationship public in February 2020. Now, they’re one big happy family.

“Before you have a child of your own, you have all these voices telling you what it’s going to be like and how your life is going to change,” KJ told NME in October 2021 of becoming a dad. “And definitely I was scared. I don’t think you’re normal if you don’t have a little bit of fear going into such a huge, monumental time in your life. But as soon as I saw him and I saw [Clara] do what she did, everything kind of fell into place. All my questions were answered.”

Clara, for her part, stays mostly out of the public eye. However, she has shared some rare moments of motherhood on social media.

“My precious little Shashami is 1 year old today,” the model wrote in September 2022, when celebrating their son’s 1st birthday. Not to mention, she’s shared some pretty sweet photos of herself, KJ and Sasha since he was born.

Other than the happy moments, Clara has also shared a brief look into her post-pregnancy life.

“Hey it’s my birthday and as a gift I would like my body back,” she captioned a series of bikini photos from December 2021. “Very proud of it tho.”

