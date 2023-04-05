'Crap'! Fans Slam Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wedding Special

Yikes! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker received fan backlash following the announcement of their forthcoming Hulu wedding special, Till Death Do Us Part.

“Hey @hulu why don’t you work on the next season of Handmaid’s Tale instead of this crap?” one TikTok user shared on Tuesday, April 5, after the trailer officially dropped. “No one wants to watch Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian grope each other for an hour a week.”

The comment’s section continued the hate with one person suggesting that the streaming service should “give Scott [Disick] a show.” They added, “That would be epic.” Other commenters shared which Kardashian-Jenner family member’s they’d rather watch.

“Idk who approved this in Hulu. They are the least favorite,” one person wrote. Another added, “I’d rather see Khloé [Kardashian] and Lamar [Odom] again.”

A third commented, “Meet the Barkers all over again. Travis works out, they kiss and that’s it,” referring to the drummer’s past reality show with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Hulu

Hulu announced the wedding special on Tuesday, telling subscribers they were “cordially invited to take an inside look at the wedding of the year.” The official trailer showed all three of Kourtney and Travis’ weddings.

“It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one. Vegas was, like, our wild, rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was, like, as traditional as, like, everybody else’s wedding could’ve been,” the Blink-182 star said in the video. The Poosh founder added, “And then, Italy was just really romantic and classic.”

The special is set to premiere via Hulu on Thursday, April 13, and feature appearances from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloé, along with the bride and groom.

“Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy,” the official logline reads. “Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments.”

The musician and businesswoman got engaged in October 2021, months after confirming their romance that February. In April 2022, they partook in a faux wedding ceremony during a trip to Las Vegas.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney captioned a series of Instagram posts at the time. “Practice makes perfect.”

While it was an official ceremony, the duo weren’t legally married until a Santa Barbara ceremony in May 2022, in which Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, were in attendance. Later that month, the couple set off to Italy with their family and friends for their Italian dream wedding and stunning reception.

In the Till Death Do Us Part trailer, Kourtney referred to the Italy ceremony as a “romantic and classic” moment.