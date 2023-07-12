Aloha. Kourtney Kardashian‘s unborn baby is already quite a traveler, as she jetted off to Hawaii for a babymoon ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Travis Barker.

The Hulu star has been sharing photos from her gorgeous vacation at Kauai’s 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, where she’s been treated to stunning sunsets and dips in the Pacific Ocean, all while sharing plenty of photos of her growing baby bump. Kourtney announced her pregnancy to the world on June 16 while attending a Blink-182 concert. She and Travis later revealed they’re having a baby boy.

This has been a blissful time for Kourtney to relax before she becomes a mother of four. She shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Poosh founder has been treated to making s’mores in a fire pit overlooking the beach, breakfasts of tropical fruit and plenty of quiet and peace away from her busy life in Southern California.

Scroll down to see photos of Kourtney’s gorgeous Hawaiian getaway.