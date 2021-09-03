Unbothered? Kourtney Kardashian posted about having a “happier life” amid her drama with Scott Disick on Thursday, September 2.

“Habits for a happier life,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, posted on her Instagram Story along with a throwback photo of herself from a fun weekend in Las Vegas with boyfriend Travis Barker. The swipe up link went to an article on Poosh about five-minute habits and featured a picture of Camila Cabello smiling with flowers.

The poignant article was shared just days after Kourt’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM from Scott, 38, shading her PDA-packed vacation to Italy and Paris with boyfriend Travis, 45.

On August 30, Younes, 28, posted a screenshot of the alleged exchange with the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” He and Scott do not follow each other on Instagram.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo, like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote to the male model and sent a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as [she’s] happy,” Younes responded. “PS: [I ain’t] your bro.” The French boxer and reality star dated from 2016 to 2018.

Kourtney and Scott share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. Although they split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, they’ve remained very close friends and coparents. However, their relationship has seemingly taken a tense turn amid her romance with the Blink-182 musician.

An insider told Life & Style the reality TV duo have been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk.”

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider explained. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

A second source told Life & Style that Scott is “pissed” about Kourtney and Travis’ hot PDA and thinks they “should tone it down.”

The mom of three is used to the Flip It Like Disick star making “snide comments” about her relationship with the musician but thought it was “twisted” of him to air his grievances to Younes.