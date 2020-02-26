Poor, Kourtney Kardashian! On Tuesday, February 25, the Poosh.com founder, 40, took to her Instagram Story to share a seriously painful snapshot. “Gym disaster,” Kourtney captioned a photo of her swollen, black-and-blue ring finger.

Thankfully, her perfectly manicured nail still appeared to be intact … but ouch! That must have hurt quite a bit. As it stands, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to reveal what exercise led to such an injury, but if we had to guess, we’d say something with weights.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Over the years, Kourtney has shared several of her go-to workout routines with fans. However, unlike her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, the proud mother of three rarely posts pictures and videos from the gym. That said, Kourtney is all about sharing her healthy meals and snacks on social media!

Just like Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, Kourtney is all about the keto diet. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she wrote in a June 2019 blog post.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney continued, adding, “‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, the Los Angeles native did allow herself to indulge every now and again. “I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s,” Kourtney dished. “Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

As you can see, Kourtney Kardashian knows how to live a balanced life! Feel better, girl.

