Spooky date! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker enjoyed a creepy day out at The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 18.

Both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared several snapshots of the eerie storybook style home via their Instagram Stories. Kourtney also shared a cute screenshot of her Google Maps app, which showed that she and her man had been at another location close by prior to their visit. It appears they may have made an impulse decision to check out the home.

On September 15, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian spoke out about the couple’s relationship for the first time. “I love their relationship. Like, they’ve grown so much together,” the KKW Beauty founder told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on Ellen. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

The host noted that the dynamic duo — who made their romance public in February — “can’t keep their hands off of each other,” but Kim noted, “That’s what they do.” The Skims founder added, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them.”

Since KUWTK ended in June 2021, Kim revealed that “beautiful, new relationships [blossomed]” off-camera, notably Kourtney and Travis, while the family has been enjoying downtime before they start filming their upcoming Hulu series.

“It’s going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together, and I’m excited,” Kim gushed before noting that she hasn’t “talked” to the Poosh founder about whether or not the former Aquabats member will be part of the family’s next series, but she has high hopes. “I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully, they will be on,” the reality star said.

Kourtney and Travis have been going strong in the aftermath of her ex Scott Disick‘s bombshell decision to send an Instagram DM to another one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends, Younes Bendjima, in an effort to find solidarity while shading Kourtney’s PDA with Travis during the couple’s recent trip to Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott, 38, allegedly wrote in a message to Younes, 28, on August 30.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French model, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, allegedly replied. Younes later posted a screenshot of the message to his Instagram Stories, making the situation public.

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that Scott and Kourtney have been butting heads for several months. “Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source explained earlier this month. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

