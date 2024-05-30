Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are on good terms after explosive fights on seasons 3 and 4 of The Kardashians. During the show’s Thursday, May 30, episode, the sisters addressed where their relationship stands amid fan speculation that they “hate” each other.

“People are so confused because I wrote on Kim’s baby shower post, like, ‘Thank you mom and sisters for the best social distanced baby shower.’ I wrote something nice,” Kourtney, 45, told friend Simon Huck. “And everyone’s like, ‘Kourtney’s trolling.’ They think that we, like, hate each other.”

The Poosh founder then referenced the season 4 fight she had with Kim, 43, on the phone, where Kim told her, “We’re on a group chat called ‘Not Kourtney’ because we have to funnel what your friends are saying to us and have to figure out why you’re such a different person.” Kourtney said she wasn’t aware that that phone call was filmed at first.

“The phone call … people got really analytical and deep,” Kourtney admitted. “We’re sisters. I think people forget. They always say on our show, like, ‘How are they going to get through it?’ And they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up. I’m sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme, I’m not sure.”

Kim added, “I think there’s, like, this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other. We really don’t. The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on, if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. We’ll always be that way, no matter what we’re going through.”

Simon, 40, also pointed out that Kourtney and Kim “subsequently made up and it’s all good now,” while Kourtney said in a confessional, “Kim and I are great. Everything’s back to normal. We get along. We really connect over the kids. I can’t even believe a second of energy was wasted on that.”

The sisters also previously fought on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019, which led to a physical altercation between them. However, they have always been able to get past the drama.

Meanwhile, season 5 of The Kardashians appears to feature some issues between Kim and Khloé Kardashian. In a trailer for the upcoming episodes, Kim referred to her younger sister as “unbearable.” Viewers have already gotten a taste of the tension brewing, with Kim calling out Khloé, 39, for not wanting to leave her Calabasas bubble. “She needs to get out and live her life,” the Skims founder insisted. “All arrows are pointing towards misery.”

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu Thursdays at 12:00 a.m ET.