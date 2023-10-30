Travis Barker recently got candid about how wife Kourtney Kardashian differs from her famous sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

In an interview published on Sunday, October 29, the Blink-182 drummer spoke about what it was like to join Hulu’s The Kardashians and see fans realize that “the Travis that’s with Kourtney also plays drums in Blink.”

“Yeah, that’s what I f–king do. I’m a drummer. Celebrity is not my identity,” Travis, 47, said. He added that Kourtney, 44, also doesn’t label her identity as “celebrity.”

“She’s so different than her sisters,” he added.

Travis’ comment about his wife, whom he started dating in January 2021 after years of being friends and married in May 2022, came after Kourtney’s heated feud with Kim, 43, as seen on The Kardashians seasons 3 and 4. The fight began when Kourtney accused Kim of “copying” her wedding in Italy with her Dolce & Gabbana partnership after the brand styled their nuptials. Kourtney called Kim a “narcissist” and accused her of prioritizing business and money over their relationship.

After weeks of tension and name-calling, the sisters were able to move past the drama. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the true source of their feud. Many believed that it had to do with Travis’ former crush on Kim, as he admitted in his 2016 memoir, Can I Say, that he thought she was “f–ing hot” in 2006. The musician shot down these rumors in his interview on Sunday, which was published in the Los Angeles Times.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

“I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it,” he said. “It was therapeutic for me. That’s [Kourtney’s] sister. She knows how we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Though Kim and Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana feud has ended, the Poosh founder has distanced herself from her family amid her relationship with Travis. She even told Kim during the September 28 episode of The Kardashians that she was “happiest” when she was “away” from the rest of the KarJenner clan. Thus, the family has become concerned about Kourtney and her marriage. A source exclusively told Life & Style that this was the true reason behind Kim and Kourtney’s big fight.

“While there’s been tension for years, the heart of the matter is the family doesn’t really like Travis,” the insider said. “Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it.”

Travis and Kourtney are awaiting the arrival of their baby boy after Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June. Though the couple has not revealed Kourt’s due date, she is expected to give birth before the end of the year.