Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s 2023 Holiday Card [Photo]

The Kardashian-Jenner family used to pose for the most extravagant holiday cards, but now that the family has grown so much, they make cards for their ​individual households. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are the first of the family to share their 2023 holiday cards – and it’s a Barbie pink dream.

“It’s here! I’m so excited to share a look at my 2023 holiday card with @coreygamble,” the family matriarch captioned her Tuesday, November 15, Instagram post. “We loved creating this with @Shutterfly, and hope you love it too! Happy Holidays!”

Shutterfly

Kris, 68, and Corey, 43, looked lovely in their holiday photo, which they took on vacation earlier this year. The couple held hands as the talent manager wore an all-white ensemble, and the momager wore a flowy vibrant-colored dress with lace trim.

Their picture was placed in front of a light pink background with a two-font message that read, “Happy Holidays. Xoxo, Kris and Corey.” The outer layer of the card was simply white with a mini raised gold foil in the shape of Christmas trees.

Besides creating their own holiday traditions as a couple, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kris “decided it’s time to seal the deal” with Corey.

“She leans on Corey so much and feels she owes it to him to make things official,” the insider told Life & Style in October. “It’s something Kris has been twirling around for years because she really does love Corey.”

The source gushed that the reality star is “excited to plan a big bash” similar to eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s breathtaking wedding in Portofino, Italy.

“Kris and her team are working on it now,” the source revealed to Life & Style, adding, “She’s not getting married without a prenup in place to protect her fortune.”

The Kardashians star and entrepreneur, who started dating in 2014, love to spend their free time, summers especially, in Italy. In fact, the pair enjoyed their summer trip in Portofino in August, where they explored the city in style. Kris showcased her amazing weight loss transformation in chic designs and Corey stayed true to his everyday wardrobe by wearing various colors of silk shorts and button-up shirt sets.

Kris also shared pictures of her “magical moments in August” from the trip on Instagram later that month, which included a sweet PDA photo with Corey as they soaked up the sun on a yacht and a snapshot as they checked into their massive property on the waterside.