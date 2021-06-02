It’s complicated, Ma! Kris Jenner attempted to gently nudge Kourtney Kardashian into marrying and getting old with ex Scott Disick in a sneak peek clip for the Thursday, June 3, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It all started when the momager, 65, and the Poosh founder, 42, were sitting together and looking at old photos. Kris pulled out a photo of Kourtney and the Talentless founder, 38, posing “prom-style” in evening wear for an event. The picture prompted the Jenner Communications founder to speak her piece about the former flames.

Shutterstock; Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

“Listen, there’s nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy, content and peaceful,” Kris told her eldest daughter in the clip. “It would obviously be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?” Kourtney replied with a chuckle, “Wouldn’t that be a dream.” The brunette beauty and her former flame share three kids, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

Kris added that the Flip It Like Disick star is a natural member of the famous family. “I think he fits well with all of us because we’ve all been around each other for so long,” she noted. “I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him.”

However, Kourtney didn’t seem to be on board with the concept. “He’s a talker,” the reality star told her mother.

In her confessional, Kourtney gave her side of the story. “My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together,” she explained. “It’s frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I just don’t care to have it be such a conversation all the time, so I’ll just brush it off in a nice way.”

The former flames dated from 2006 to 2015, when they split after photos surfaced of Scott in France with model Chloe Bartoli. Now, the lifestyle blogger is head over heels for boyfriend Travis Barker — and her family believes an engagement may be “imminent,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed about the pair, who made their relationship Instagram official in February. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”