Say it Isn’t So! Kris Jenner Shuts Down the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Rumors Once and For All

It’s not happening. Ellen DeGeneres hypothesized Kris Jenner would not be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 24, amid Denise Richards‘ departure — and unfortunately for us fans, the momager confirmed the talk show host’s suspicions.

“No. You’re absolutely right. You know me very well,” Kris, 64, told Ellen, 62, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via livestream. “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend, Kyle Richards. But as far as me joining a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Knowing Kris’ penchant for orchestrating behind the scenes, it is possible Bravo was not able to successfully negotiate a role for her both on and off-screen. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style the reality TV mama may end up on the show in some capacity.

“She’s made cameo appearances on the show before and had a blast,” the source explained after Denise, 49, announced she was leaving the show on September 9. “As it stands, she’s more likely to become a familiar face next rather than an official housewife next season, and will see how it goes from there but anything is possible.”

Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

A second insider previously told Life & Style Kris’ ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, was rooting for either the Kar-Jenner mama or her longtime pal Sophia Hutchins to join the series. “Andy Cohen and Bravo may want Kris Jenner to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Caitlyn has a candidate, too — her companion and BFF Sophia,” the source explained, adding “Sophia has already said that she would do it in a heartbeat.”

After Keeping Up With the Kardashians announced its final season on September 8, fans are curious about what projects the famous family will cook up in the near future. Despite figuring out the next steps of her television career, Kris was certainly fond of reminiscing about her — and the show’s — humble beginnings to Ellen.

“It’s so weird to think when we started the show, there was barely Twitter,” she recalled. “There were no other social media platforms; there was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren. People weren’t married or divorced. It’s just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think that I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

No matter what Kris does next, we’re ready for it!