Kristin Cavallari struck a nerve when she shared her opinion about how long women should wait to have sex with a guy who they’re dating. She made the comment on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast and the clip went viral after she shared it on Instagram.

“I’ve been on this thing in the last two years, maybe, of being like, ‘You should make him wait, like, three or four dates,’” the Laguna Beach alum, 36, admitted. “I don’t think it f–king matters. It doesn’t f–king matter if you sleep with him on the first date or the 10th date. If there’s chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter.”

She backed up her opinion by adding, “I saw this relationship coach post that 90 percent of couples who are in, like, the best relationships, where they, like, found ‘the one’ all slept together on the first or second date. So I don’t think it matters.”

The comments section of her post was also flooded with criticism, which continued for days after she shared the clip.

“That’s so sad,” one person wrote. “Kristin you need to repent. This is such tragic advice to give to women.” Another commenter added, “Go ahead and sleep with a man on the first date and let’s see how fast he loses interest in you,” while someone else posted, “This is sad. Where did this dating coach get their information? Value yourself more and you’ll find you meet better men.”

However, there were still many people who showed support to the former MTV star. Several of her loyal female fans revealed that they slept with their now-husbands on the first date.

Kristin launched “Let’s Be Honest” in September with a focus on “all things relationship.” The reality star’s dating life has been in the public eye following her 2020 split from Jay Cutler (their divorce was finalized in 2022). On another recent episode of the podcast, she opened up about The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron being the “hottest guy” she’d ever hooked up with.

“I know this is really freaking hard to believe … he’s hotter in person,” she dished. “It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby.”

The two were first linked after they got hot and heavy on the set of a photo shoot for Kristin’s Uncommon James brand in 2022. However, they later admitted that the PDA was just to garner press. They reconnected for a date on New Year’s Eve but the relationship was never more than a fling.

Kristin shares three children – Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, – with Jay, 40. “For me, it’s just about putting the kids first,” she admitted in 2021. “The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it.