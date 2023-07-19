Witness to her fitness! Kylie Jenner works hard to keep her killer figure in shape and showed off the results in a post-workout mirror selfie on Wednesday, July 19.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wore a lime green sports bra top and short leggings as she stood in front of a rack of kettlebells and medicine balls. With equipment like that, it was no wonder she wanted to flaunt her incredible abs in the photo, showing off the results of her hard work.

In an accompanying Instagram Story, Kylie shared a close up of her chest glistening with sweat along with a chic gold pendant around her neck after enduing a pre-workout walk where she declared it was “hot as f–k” outside.

While the entrepreneur doesn’t post nearly as many exercise photos and videos as sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, she works hard to keep her hourglass figure tight and toned, especially after having two children.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie told fans after the birth of son Aire Webster on February 2, 2022, that she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy, the same amount she put on while expecting daughter Stormi Webster, 5. She shares both children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The lip kit tycoon was able to hit the gym six weeks after her little boy’s birth and told fans in a March 23 Instagram Story that she was doing “Pilates right into cardio.” While working up a sweat on a treadmill, she added, “Getting some strength back and it feels so good.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared with fans in an April 29 Instagram Story video, “Down 40 lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/Pilates is my favorite combo.”

Kylie had previously opened up about her post-pregnancy journey in a March 15 Instagram video. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she explained, adding, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.”

The Hulu star continued, “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet — and for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

Kylie added an inspirational message to other new mothers, telling them, “I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this.”