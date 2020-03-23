Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sometimes, we forget just how hilarious Kylie Jenner and her big sister Kendall Jenner really are. Other times, such as these, we’re pleasantly reminded!

On Sunday, March 22, the 22-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie with her supermodel sibling, 24. “Throwback,” Kylie captioned the photo. Instead of commenting something cutesy or sentimental, Kendall replied, “Aren’t we fighting?”

(Get ready, this is where we LOL pretty hard.) “Yes, but my titties are sitting nice in this pic,” the youngest Kar-Jenner reasoned. Considering Kylie and Kendall are both practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t imagine what they’re arguing about. After all, it’s hard to beef over FaceTime.

That said, we have no doubt they’ll reconcile soon enough! Despite being two very different people, the famous twentysomethings are as thick as thieves. During a joint interview with Harper’s Bazaar in February, Kylie admitted she and Kendall are “polar opposites,” but assured it “works out” best that way.

“We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time,” Kendall chimed in. The best part? They never have to worry about copying each other!

“She likes black … I like white. My room was white and silver and gold, and hers was black, really dark,” the Victoria’s Secret alum continued. “Kylie had a zebra pattern, and I had leopard. We responded to each other, so we would have our own thing. But we have similarities, too — we’re definitely sisters.”

Stormi Webster’s mom interjected to explain that her entire family — including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner — share certain qualities.

“I feel like I can relate to every single one of my family members in a different way. I think my mom and I are very similar, but Kourtney and I also have similarities,” Kylie said. “Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic. Me and Khloé are free-spirited and silly, and Rob’s very silly.”

Based on Kylie’s, er, boob comment, yes, she’s definitely very silly! Thanks for the entertainment, ladies.

