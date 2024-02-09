Kylie Kelce revealed who will be at Super Bowl 2024 watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers and it won’t include her three daughters that she shares with husband Jason Kelce.

“They will be at home,” Kylie, 31, told People on Thursday, February 8.

“I think it’s a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young,” she continued. “A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.”

Kylie admitted that some plans were “still up in the air,” but she and Jason, 36, will definitely be in the stands cheering Travis, 34, on. However, she’s sure Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett will be just fine at home.

“I love to do things that set them up for success. The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason’s going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn’t ideal,” Kylie said. “We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way. The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field.”

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

One of the biggest questions surrounding Super Bowl 2024 is whether or not Taylor Swift will be there. Taylor, 34, has made it to several of Travis’ games, including the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship. However, the “Cruel Summer” singer recently resumed her Eras ​tour and she’s scheduled for a performance in Tokyo the night before her beau is set to take the field.

Taylor’s attendance has become such a popular topic for Swifties around the world that the Embassy of Japan issued a statement regarding whether or not she could perform and make it back to the big game in time.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the statement read while cleverly inserting some of Taylor’s songs throughout. “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”