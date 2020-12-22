Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

OK, Kylie Jenner, we see you! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graced fans with some sexy new photos. “Living room vibes,” Kylie captioned her Instagram post on Monday, December 21.

In the sizzling snapshots, the almost-billionaire, 23, posed in a skin-tight corseted dress complete with a thigh-slit. To top off the look, Kylie accessorized with a pair of oversized Dior sunglasses and Tom Ford platform sandals.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

If you’re looking to recreate the makeup mogul’s ensemble, be prepared to spend some serious cash. Kylie’s dress, designed by popular U.K. retailer Charlotte Knowles London, costs over $750, while her retro heels come with a hefty $1,250 price tag.

Obviously, dressing up in thousands of dollars’ worth of designer duds to stay at home isn’t a normal occurrence for most people. However, it’s pretty standard for Kylie. In fact, throughout quarantine, the E! personality has debuted some of her most expensive outfits and accessories … ever!

Take Kylie’s custom tie-dye Hermès Birkin, for example. In October, the proud parent, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott, showed off her colorful handbag designed by artist and upcycler Jay Ahr. Jay’s work is extremely popular in Hollywood right now. In fact, Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian also owns several of his pieces, including a gorgeous red bandana design.

According to multiple online retailers, one of his Birkins sold for $43,000 — a.k.a. the cost of a car. Of course, for Kylie, money is no object! “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Kylie spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

The California native’s “closets are to die for,” the insider added. “But there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns! There are well over a thousand pairs.” If you think that’s impressive …. just wait.

“She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the source revealed. In conclusion: It’s Kylie Jenner’s world, and we’re all just living in it!