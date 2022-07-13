It’s lit. Kylie Jenner jokingly shaded boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott after his smoke got in all of her solo pictures before enjoying a date night on Tuesday, July 12.

“Not me looking back at all these pics Trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them,” her newly edited caption read alongside multiple rolled eyes and laughing emojis.

The smoke, however, wasn’t the first thing people noticed in the Instagram carousel as the main attraction was King Kylie herself. In the photos, the Kardashians star wore a long-sleeve black latex mini dress that she paired with black sunglasses, kitten heels and a silver purse.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was praised for her rocking body by friends, family members and fans, which she has recently been flaunting after giving birth to baby No. 2. “You are smokin’ hot. Look at you queen!!!!!” Khloé Kardashian commented, while singer SZA wrote, “SLIM GOODIE.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

There were a few fans who noticed the smoke-filled snapshots before the reality star did, while one fan commented, “It’s the weed smoke for me.”

Before posting her solo shots, Kylie shared a precious mirror selfie with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster and a newborn son, before heading to their late-night date.

In the photo, the Texas native tightly held the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum while gently placing his hands on her stomach. “Mom and Dad,” KoKo’s bestie Malika Haqq commented before Kylie’s friend Carter Gregory wrote, “Dopest parents.”

The pair welcomed their son, who was previously named Wolf Webster in February 2022, nearly five months after getting back together from their temporary split. Kylie and the “Escape Plan” artist were “on top of the world” after baby No. 2 was born and were able to enjoy having both a son and daughter together, a source told Life & Style at the time

“Their phones are pinging nonstop with friends congratulating them and they’ve received over one hundred bouquets of flowers,” the insider added. “Their house smells amazing. Put it this way, they’re feeling the love.”

The two have seemingly gotten closer since the arrival of the little one, where the family of four spend an endless amount of time together. From Father’s Day celebrations to at-home sandwich dates, fans can feel the love coming from the famous family.