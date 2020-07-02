The Definitive Guide to All of Kylie Jenner’s Tattoos and Their Meanings

Tatted up! Kylie Jenner is no stranger to going under the needle for some body artwork. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has nine tattoos so far — and she’s showing no signs of stopping now. We rounded up photos of all of her ink so you can see her sweet and subtle pieces for yourself.

Most recently, the makeup mogul revealed her latest tattoo in honor of her daughter, Stormi Webster. While taking selfies with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, Kylie flaunted the small piece on her forearm, which reads “4:43” — a.k.a. her child’s reported birth time. So sweet!

It’s not the first tattoo she’s had done for her daughter, though. Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott got matching “STORMI” tattoos during his 28th birthday bash in May 2019. The entrepreneur got her ink on the back of her arm. Plus, her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou also got the same tat. Talk about a proud auntie.

The brunette beauty and her ex have another matching tattoo — one that seemingly held a lot of significance for the twosome throughout their relationship. The former flames debuted matching butterfly tattoos in June 2017, just three months after Kylie and Trav were spotted getting hot and heavy for the first time while attending Coachella. Butterflies continued to be a constant symbol for them and their union. They even passed their love of the insect along to their daughter.

However, the Astroworld rapper wasn’t the first of Kylie’s boyfriends to get immortalized in ink on her bod. She got a “T” on her ankle in honor of her ex Tyga during their on-again, off-again relationship. The starlet reportedly got the ink in November 2016 — but after the pair split in March 2017, Kylie had the piece tweaked a bit. It now reads “LA,” a tribute to her hometown.

The reality star also has a finger tattoo, which she got with former BFF Jordyn Woods. Despite the fact that a tattoo is forever, it seems things have changed a lot since Kylie got some of her work done.

