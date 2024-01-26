Consider the hatchet buried. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods proved their friendship is back on track after their feud over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal with a sweet interaction at Paris Fashion Week.

As seen in videos of the moment circulating on TikTok, Kylie, 26, was chatting with Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford when Jordyn, 26, walked by, smiling and waving at the Kardashians star when she spotted her at the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday, January 24. In response, Kylie briefly paused her conversation to give back an enthusiastic wave.

The interaction came months after Kylie and Jordyn confirmed that they were pals again following the infamous drama with Tristan, 32, and Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian in February 2019. For those needing a refresher, Jordyn and Tristan were caught kissing at a house party while the Cleveland Cavaliers player was dating Khloé, 39.

The cheating scandal caused a years-long rift between Kylie and Jordyn, who had been best friends since childhood. After four years of living completely separate lives — at least, as far as the public knew — the dynamic duo shocked fans with a sushi date in Los Angeles on July 15, 2023. It was their first time being photographed out together since the incident occurred. A source revealed to People days later that Jordyn had “reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down” before they met up.

Jordyn and Kylie had another reunion in September 2023, as the model appeared with the Kylie Skin founder in a mirror selfie while out shopping. Kylie shared the image on her TikTok, once again sending fans into a frenzy.

Chesnot/WireImage

Kylie finally broke her silence on what seemed to be the end of their feud in a November 2023 sit-down with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine. The reality star revealed that her falling out with Jordyn wasn’t nearly as serious as it seemed, and they “never fully cut each other off” after the scandal.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie said.

She added that they eventually wanted their dynamic to go back to the way it was pre-cheating scandal. Still, the space was necessary for the friendship to survive.

“One day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore. There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen,” Kylie added. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”