Fueling rumors? Larsa Pippen “liked” married NBA star Malik Beasley’s Instagram photos on Wednesday, December 2, following pictures surfacing of their PDA-packed outing in Miami.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, shared a slew of snapshots of himself on the basketball court and captioned it using five wolf emojis. Larsa, 46, “liked” it, despite the attention the pair were getting for photos that showed them holding hands while walking around a Florida shopping center on November 23.

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, admitted she was “blindsided” by the photos while addressing the scandal via Instagram. “Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the 23-year-old model, who shares son Makai with Beasley, wrote in reference to her husband shortly after the incriminating photos surfaced. “This is wild, y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Pippen also seemingly addressed the situation on her own Instagram by sharing a cryptic quote. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” the post read on December 2.

It appears the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen and athlete’s flirtation started before their hang out session in Miami. On October 24, the former Real Housewives of Miami star shared a selfie with the caption, “I hold back, sometimes I won’t.”

“I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” Beasley, who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on October 30, commented on the glam selfie.

This is not the first time Pippen has been romantically linked to an NBA star. She addressed rumors she had hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on November 9.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the Chicago native claimed. “I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care.”

Pippen continued, “It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

