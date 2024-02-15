Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Spend Valentine's Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seemed to put split rumors to rest as they spent Valentine’s Day together at her Miami condo, four days after she wiped him from her Instagram page.

The pair were photographed arriving at her place on Wednesday, February 14, appearing to have come from a workout together. Larsa, 49, wore a plunging red bra top and matching leggings while Marcus, 33, donned a white T-shirt and black shorts as he carried a bottle of water.

Marcus surprised Larsa with a Valentine’s Day gift in the form of a long-stem white rose, which she was seen holding as the pair entered her condo.

Their reunion comes four days after fans noticed on Sunday, February 11, that the Real Housewives of Miami star had erased all photos of Marcus from her Instagram page, after previously sharing numerous cuddly snapshots. She also shared an Instagram Stories quote about following your “inner voice.”

Larsa unfollowed Marcus and continued to fuel split rumors with more curious Instagram Stories posts. She shared a poll asking, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” on Monday, February 12. The reality star also posted a Story which read, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, how your children will be raised and much more,” adding, “Choose wisely.”

The couple began dating in late 2022, causing quite a sensation as Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was a Chicago Bulls teammate of Marcus’ dad, NBA icon Michael Jordan.

While Larsa spent Super Bowl Sunday fueling split speculation, Marcus was with his dad, as the pair watched the big game together. The Traitors star captioned the Instagram Stories photo, “Watching the game w/ pops & the fam.”

Besides their rose-filled Valentine’s day reunion, Larsa and Marcus gave fans another sign that they were back on as they began following each other via Instagram again on February 14.

Michael, 60, made it clear in the past that he was not on board with the couple’s romance. When quizzed by a photographer in July 2023 about if he approved of Marcus and Larsa’s relationship, he replied with an emphatic, “No.”

The following month, Larsa began sporting a huge diamond ring but said it didn’t come from a marriage proposal. During an episode of their “Separation Anxiety” podcast in August 2023, the Bravolebrity revealed, “We are not engaged. But [he] did give me a promise ring.”

“I had a 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us and I was like, ‘I’m so excited’ — but no, we’re not engaged,” she continued.

Marcus added that the two had talked marriage, explaining, “Not necessarily putting lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year, and so I felt like that was a good response.”